Money, cigarettes taken in Bevo Mill neighborhood armed robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Money and several packs of cigarettes were taken from a 7-Eleven in the Bevo Mill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Two suspects entered the store in the 5600 block of Gravois, showed a gun and demanded money around 1:40 a.m. After making the demand, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and took money from the register and several packs of cigarettes.

Both suspects were last seen leaving in a silver or gray vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved