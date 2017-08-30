Metro will become smoke-free on September 5

Beginning on September 5, smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes, will be banned at all Metro transit center locations in Missouri and Illinois.

In addition to MetroBus and MetroLink trains, the ban will apply to all MetroLink stations and platforms, indoor and outdoor waiting areas such as bus shelters, and Metro Park-Ride lots.

"We are creating a healthier environment for the transit riding public, said Ray Friem, Executive Director of Metro Transit in a statement. "We encourage feedback from our Metro riders and they are telling us they want a smoke-free transit experience."

Metro has also announced a partnership with the American Lung Association to provide information about the ban and smoking cessation resources to Metro passengers. Ambassadors from both Metro and the American Lung Association will be at the Civic Center Transit Center in St. Louis on September 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to inform riders about the ban.

"It's a startling fact, tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke kills almost half-a-million Americans every year. It's the leading cause of preventable death in the country," said Angie Wiseman, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Missouri. "We applaud Metro for going smoke-free. This effort will make a dramatic impact to the health and well-being of the entire St. Louis region."

