Catholic Charities of St. Louis assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc along the Texas coast, Catholic Charities of St. Louis is stepping up to help.

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson is calling on the nearly 200 Catholic parishes in 11 counties throughout the St. Louis area to have a second collection at all masses over the next two weekends, with funds going directly to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Carlson released the following statement on Wednesday, expressing his sorrow over the destruction caused by the storm:

I know I speak for every person in the Archdiocese of St. Louis when I say how deeply saddened I am by the death and massive devastation our brothers and sisters in the South are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. It is difficult to comprehend how something so terrible can happen on such a scale and it is at times like these we turn in faith and ask the Lord to carry those who are suffering and who have lost so much.

Carlson also said that he will offer a mass for those who have died in the hurricane.

Anyone wishing to help can mail their donation to Catholic Charities of St. Louis at P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393, and should note 'Hurricane Harvey 2017' on the envelope.

Donations can also be made online through the Catholic Charities website by selecting Hurricane Harvey 2017 Fund.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved