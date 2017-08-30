Cardinals trade Mike Leake to Mariners

The Cardinals on Wednesday announced they traded starting pitcher Mike Leake to the Mariners. In return, the Cardinals are receiving minor league shortstop Rayder Ascanio.

Leake signed with St. Louis for five years and $80 million before the 2016 season. It's not yet known how much Seattle will be absorbing of the remaining $55 million Leake is owed on his contract.

The switch-hitting Ascanio, a native of Mariara, Venezuela, was batting .217 with 9 HR’s and 44 RBI in 111games this season between Tacoma (AAA), Clinton (A) and Modesto (A). He is expected to be assigned to the Palm Beach Cardinals (A) roster.

Leake was dynamite in April for St. Louis (1.35 ERA) but has fallen off considerably as the season has progressed—his ERA has worsened each month, all the way to 8.88 in August.

Trading Leake provides salary relief that could allow the Cardinals to re-sign Lance Lynn, who is set to be a free agent after the season. It also permits the Cardinals an opportunity to explore their options with young starters like Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty.

