Fair St. Louis to return to downtown St. Louis in 2018

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fair Saint Louis is returning to the Gateway Arch in 2018.

The fair moved to Forest Park for four years, as renovations were undertaken on the Arch grounds.

Fair Saint Louis 2018 will coincide with the completion of the CityArchRiver project, a $380-million renovation of the Gateway Arch grounds and surrounding areas.

“The Arch now, more than ever, stands as a shining symbol of our great city,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman of Fair Saint Louis Foundation in a news release. “We are excited to be a part of the rebirth of our iconic calling card to the world.”