Child thrown from car among 3 injured in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash near downtown St. Louis.

Multiple injuries were reported after the crash occurred at North 18th and Delmar before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Fire Department. Shortly after 9 a.m., the fire department reported that an additional medical unit was called to the area.

Police said a toddler was thrown from a vehicle in the crash. The child was rushed to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition. Two female drivers were also injured.

Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw two vehicles that appeared to be on the sidewalk and a third that was on the street next to the curb.

No other details have been released.

