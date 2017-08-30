St. Louis Police warn of man posing as Laclede Gas employee

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are warning St. Louis residents to be on the lookout for a man who is posing as a Laclede Gas employee.

The man reportedly walked into an elderly woman’s home in South City Monday afternoon and said he was from the “Gas Company” and needed to check the meter in the basement. When the suspect entered the woman’s home he went to her bedroom. The woman then called daughter and the suspect got nervous and left out the front door.

The man was described as being 20-30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a stocky build and short blonde hair. He was wearing a lanyard with the word “Gas” on it, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or if the suspect tries gaining access to your residence without the proper credentials, contact police.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved