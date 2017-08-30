Around 100 people sign up to speak at meeting over proposed rink at Creve Coeur Park

A St. Louis Co. Council meeting over a proposed ice rink at Creve Coeur Park drew supporters and protesters. Credit: KMOV

The St. Louis County Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to pass a resolution that pauses construction related to the ice complex proposed to be built at Creve Coeur Lake Park until the project has its final approvals.

More than a hundred people signed up to speak in front of the council Tuesday night both for and against the project.

Those against the project want to keep the park land open for outdoor activities.

“I sail there, I kayak there, I bicycle with my wife and we don’t want this monster building put in there, there are better places for it,” said John Page.

Others want the construction to move faster. After recent closures, they say there’s a shortage of ice rinks around the area for recreational teams and that's important to the youth in the community.

“It’s not hockey for these guys its therapy. They get emotional bonding with their peers and their friends,” said Blues Special Hockey Coach Tim Deimeke.

The St. Louis Blues put a call out on its website for supporters to show up. Former Blues players and St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III spoke in support of the complex.

There is another county council meeting planned for Wednesday to continue the discussion on the ice rink. There’s some question over the power of the resolution since there’s a signed contract to build the ice complex pending federal approval.

The Missouri DNR said Tuesday it’s reviewing the County’s Environmental Assessment of the project. Once its review is complete, the DNR will submit the information to the National Park Service for its review and final determination.

The ice complex would host youth and amateur hockey events as well as be a home for the Blues to practice.

