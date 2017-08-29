Police arrest suspect who allegedly shot teen near park in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Manchester Police have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that left a teenage boy injured.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 pm Tuesday at Schroeder Park about a person shot. When they arrived a teenager was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was involved in a domestic dispute at his home located near the park in the 600 block of Hanna Rd.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers have arrested the suspect and are currently investigating the scene.

Police say the area is safe and there is no danger to the neighborhood at this time.

Hanna Rd is open for local traffic.

