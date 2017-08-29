New Dierbergs delivery service set to launch in September

Dierbergs at the Four Seasons Center in Chesterfield (Credit: Dierbergs)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Walking outside and receiving groceries at your doorstep could be a click away with Dierbergs new home delivery service.

The store will launch the service starting in September with the help of an online market place ‘Shipt’ for deliveries.

Customers will be able to place orders through the Dierbergs smartphone app.

Dierbergs is offering an annual membership fee of $49 if purchased before the services begins on September 14. If you purchase after that date, the service will be $99.

