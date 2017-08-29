Veteran owned and operated company hit hard by thieves

Overland Police detectives are investigating the theft of a work truck owned by a company called, HandyVets. The truck was stolen Sunday night from the driveway of a home on Baltimore Avenue.

Company founder and CEO, Ben Murphy told News 4 it was parked at the home of an employee, "Somebody came into his house, took the keys off the counter and other things that he had there and took the truck."

Murphy said the theft has taken a toll on the business because the truck contained 80 percent of the tools used by the handy man service.

"It crippled us the next day because we had all these appointments, all this stuff," said Murphy.

The company was started three years ago and specializes in a wide range of commercial and residential projects but has a unique business model.

"I'm a veteran myself, Marine Corp, and we only hire vets. So, 100 percent of our technicians are vets," said Murphy.

Murphy said he likes working with people who have the same morals and values that were instilled in him in the military. And he wants his company to be a way to provide career opportunities for vets who may be at a disadvantage in the workforce because they don't have a college degree.

According to Overland Police Capt. David Pauluhn, detectives are actively investigating leads and should be able to identify a suspect soon.

