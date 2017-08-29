Specialty license plate of Marine veteran causes confusion

This license has caused confusion when people see it. Credit: KMOV

A glance at a specialty Missouri license plate that reads "NAZISK", and one might think contains the word "nazi" in it.

But the owner of the license plate said, that's not the case at all.

"Basically, (the letters) represent the two areas I served in," Jason Schmalz said.

Schmalz is the owner of the plate and a 4-year veteran in the United States Marine Corps. The plate's letters are the abbreviations of two of the toughest places Schmalz has been deployed to: Nasiriyah and Iskandariya.

"Nazi" is just one of the words not allowed on a license plate.

Schmalz understands the confusion some people might have when they read his plate and see the word "nazi." He said he will be looking for new plates soon.

"Obviously, I have Marine Corps stickers on my truck. I have disabled veteran plates; I wouldn't think I would be supporting nazis or white supremacy," Schmalz said. "But I could see how people could think that, try not to jump to conclusions."

