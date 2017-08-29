American Red Cross training volunteers before heading to Houston

The American Red Cross is training volunteers before they head to Houston. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is training volunteers before they make the 800-mile trek to Houston, Texas.

The goal of the training is to make sure volunteers know what to expect and how to navigate through a disaster.

The number one priority is to help shelter and feed the victims, along with giving them dry clothes.

At least 41 people are there from the St. Louis Area volunteering and more are expected to head out soon.

“We need a lot of people. We will train them and get them the resources they need,” said Lev Reynolds, American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

Five to 10 people are sent out each day and victims may be coming back to St. Louis.

