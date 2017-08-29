Chesterfield Mobile Home Park residents celebrate small victory, still worry about future

The Chesterfield Mobile Home Park is located in the heart of Chesterfield just south of Interstate 64 and west of Chesterfield Parkway West. (KMOV)

Residents of Chesterfield's only mobile home park won a small victory after a city planning commission meeting on Monday night.

The city's planning commission voted against rezoning the Chesterfield Mobile Home Park, a move that could block a Florida developer's attempt to build 298 apartments on the site.

Edward Moorehead has lived in the park since 2007, and celebrated the vote.

"I'm jumping up and down in my heart and soul" said Moorehead before adding, "there's no low income housing in Chesterfield."

Moorehead and other park residents own their mobile homes, but pay $340 per month to rent the pad where their homes sit.

The developer has 18 days to appeal the planning commission's vote to the Chesterfield City Council.

The Chesterfield City Council can still agree to rezone the mobile home park, but it must be passed by a "super majority" according to Justin Wyse, the city's Director of Planning & Development Services.

A "super majority" means six out of eight Chesterfield City Council members must approve the rezoning request.

Wyse also told News 4 the developer plans to purchase the Chesterfield Mobile Home Park whether the zoning request is approved or denied.

A call and email to the Florida developer were not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.