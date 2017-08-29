Cardinals pledge $10,000 for every home run hit by Matt Carpenter

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Pham, second from left, is is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The St. Louis Cardinals are joining Matt Carpenter in the relief effort of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Monday, Carpenter tweeted out that he would donate $10,000 for every home run he hit from now until the end of the season. The team announced Tuesday that they would also donate an additional $10,000 for every home run hit by their first baseman.

"We want to do our part to help those in need and were inspired by Matt’s leadership, as well as his and Adam’s spontaneous generosity," St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

Before the Cardinals pledged their backing on top of Carpenter's contributions, pitcher Adam Wainwright said he, too, would donate $10,000 for every home run hit by the slugger.

Cardinals Care also established a relief fund: the Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund. For more information on the fund, check their website.

