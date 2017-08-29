St. Louis woman recalls her survival during Katrina as Harvey swallows Houston

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in west St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.More >
Twelve years ago today, Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast and devastated New Orleans and the surrounding areas. Maureen Larkins watches Hurricane Harvey's power unfold onto Houston in a similar way to how Hurricane Katrina did to New Orleans.
The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is still affecting those in Texas. As the flooding worsens, animal agencies are dealing with life-and-death emergencies. With that in mind, the Humane Society of Missouri is on call to head south.
An elderly woman was run over and robbed of her purse on the Florissant Dierbergs parking lot late Monday morning.
