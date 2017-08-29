St. Louis woman recalls her survival during Katrina as Harvey swallows Houston

Twelve years ago today, Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast and devastated New Orleans and the surrounding areas.

Maureen Larkins watches Hurricane Harvey's power unfold onto Houston in a similar way to how Hurricane Katrina did to New Orleans in 2005. She and her family survived it.

"This is going to go on for years," Larkins said, referring to the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey. "It's been 12 years since Katrina, it's been a couple of days in Houston."

Since Friday, Hurricane Harvey has dropped several feet of water onto the area of Houston. Some surrounding areas have even seen upwards of 50 inches of rainfall in a matter of days. Homes, neighborhoods, and entire communities were swallowed by Harvey's wrath. But the rainfall is not expected to end just yet.

Like countless families in Houston and other affected areas, Larkins and her family lost a great deal during the 2005 hurricane.

"We had no car. We had no home. We lost everything," Larkins said.

Larkins said after Katrina, many moved to Texas as it is the neighboring state to Louisiana. Currently, she has family there now, including a niece who is expecting a baby any day now.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved