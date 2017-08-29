Suspect charged following double homicide in St. Louis

Officers on scene of a shooting on Page in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon (KMOV)

A suspect was taken into custody after two people were killed during an argument in west St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Korey Edwards now faces two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action related to the double homicide.

Matthew Barry, 44, and Otis Bennett, 45, were shot and killed during an argument with the 34-year-old Edwards in the 1300 block of Belt around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Following the shooting, Barry was pronounced dead at the scene and Bennett was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Edwards was found and taken into custody before Wednesday morning. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

