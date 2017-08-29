1 dead, 1 wounded in west St. Louis shooting

Officers on scene of a shooting on Page in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon (KMOV)

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in west St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Belt and Page around 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials said a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed. Another male victim was shot in the head. Police said he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.

Other details were not immediately known.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more on News 4 at 4:00.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved