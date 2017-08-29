Police searching for suspect who assaulted victim before stealing their vehicle

A victim is in the hospital after a man assaulted him and stole his vehicle Tuesday morning in O'Fallon. Missouri.

The O'Fallon Police Department said they received a call for a robbery around 6:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Belmonte Circle.

During the robbery, police said the suspect assaulted a 72 year-old man and stole a 2010 Ford Edge Limited SUV.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his late-40's, early 50's. He was wearing lighter-colored clothing and had graying hair. Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect's whereabouts should contact Detective Frye at (636) 240-3200, ext: 5579.

