Ride the Ducks will send 2 boats, crew to aide in Houston flood relief

Areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, especially those in Houston, have received help from countless individuals and groups from across the nation.

The Ride the Ducks Branson, Missouri is now joining the ever-growing list of out-of-state helping hands, as they made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The boating company plans to send two of their duck boats and a crew to Houston, Texas tonight to aide in the flood relief effort. Ride the Ducks said they will be working with the Incident Command Center of HCA.

The HCA serves a group of 10 Houston-area hospitals and move supplies, equipment, and people to and from the flooded areas.

