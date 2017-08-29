Police: Suspects crashed stolen vehicle after stealing purse from Florissant woman

Delmar Dixon and Imani Conley are accused of stealing a woman's purse and car in Florissant (Credit: Florissant Police)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis women are accused of taking a woman’s car and purse in Florissant.

Police were called to the first block of St. Eugene Sunday after the suspects showed a handgun and forcibly stole a woman’s purse, car and other items.

After taking the items, the suspects reportedly drove off in the victim’s car. Police spotted the vehicle on New Florissant road near US 67 shortly after the robbery was reported. The vehicle then crashed and the suspects were arrested.

Delmar Dixon and Imani Conley, both of the 1000 block of Startshire Court, are accused of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest. They are each being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

