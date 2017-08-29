Washington, Missouri resident accused of assaulting man as he slept in home

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington, Missouri resident is accused of assaulting a man as he slept in his Franklin County home over the weekend.

On Saturday, the suspect reportedly entered a home in the 7500 block of Highway YY while a man and woman were asleep inside. After entering the home, the 33-year-old allegedly hit the man on the head with a metal object and then pointed a handgun at the duo during a confrontation.

Officials said there was evidence of an assault found inside the home.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Louis Cregger, then left the house with the male victim, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials later learned Cregger and the male victim were being treated at a local hospital.

Cregger was arrested by deputies after receiving treatment at the hospital. Officials said he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Cregger was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.

No other details regarding the incident have been released.

