Purse-snatching suspects run over elderly woman at Florissant Dierbergs

Christina Reed (left) and Montrel Fuller are accused of robbing an elderly woman and running her over in a vehicle.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An elderly woman was run over and robbed of her purse on the Florissant Dierbergs parking lot late Monday morning.

The 88-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures when she was knocked to the ground in the purse-snatching. After taking the woman’s purse, the suspects ran her over using their getaway car.

The incident occurred at the Dierbergs on North Highway 67 around 11:30 a.m. According to police, the woman had just purchased a lottery ticket from the store and was walking to her car when the suspects car, which was being driven by a man, pulled up alongside her. A woman then jumped out of the car and grabbed the victim's purse, knocking her to the ground. After taking the purse, the woman fell and the car sped off, running her over.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair the fractures she suffered. Police officials said she had serious injuries to her leg and wrist and the road to her recovery will be long.

Two suspects, later identified as Christina Reed and Montrel Fuller, were taken into custody following the incident. A third suspect is still being sought by police.

Police said they have also found the suspects’ getaway car, which was described as a white 2003 to 2006 Ford Freestyle with light beige or gray along the lower side panels.

