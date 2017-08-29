Rescuers forced to leave behind dog abandoned on roof of car - KMOV.com

Rescuers forced to leave behind dog abandoned on roof of car

Posted: Updated:
Rescuers found a dog on top of a car in Houston flooding Rescuers found a dog on top of a car in Houston flooding

HOUSTON, TX (KMOV.com) – A heartbreaking video out of Houston shows rescuers trying to help a dog that was abandoned by his family.

Rescuers found the scared dog seeking refuge on top of a car. When they attempted to get him on their boat, the dog snapped at them and the rescuers had to move on.

It is currently unknown if the dog was ever saved.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly