Bank adding 200 new jobs in St. Louis, changing mortgage process

U.S. Bank is adding 200 new jobs in the St. Louis area, thanks, in part, to growth in its home mortgage division. To keep up with demand, this summer the bank launched an electronic loan portal.

“The whole process is about making it easier for the customer, quicker to get their information, and by doing that we can make a decision faster, close their loan quicker, and in a competitive market like we have today on the home purchase side, that’s a really important thing we can do for our customers,” said Tom Wind, president of U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

Wind said they wanted to change how paper intensive the whole mortgage process has become. The new portal allows clients to take pictures of bank statements, pay stubs, and tax returns and upload that information from a smart phone. If the client is connected to the large databases the bank uses, they can even give the lender permission to access that data on their own.

“Expectations are changing. People are getting used to having ready access whenever they want. We are trying to make that same thing happen on the mortgage side,” said Wind.

He said the new portal has been well-received by people of all ages but millennials were one of the driving forces.

“On the housing market side, what we’re seeing is a real growth in demand, particularly in that millennial generation. They are coming in the market, forming families, and then wanting to buy homes and as they do, they’re expecting that same experience they’re seeing in other ways, to be there on their financial products too,” said Wind.

While the bank is headquartered in Minneapolis, these new positions are out of the already existing offices in Earth City and downtown St. Louis. Hiring managers are looking for applicants with some underwriting or mortgage processing experience. The pay starts in the $40-50,000 range, according to Wind. He adds there are other jobs also available in finance, technology, and project management. Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.

