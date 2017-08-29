Blues asking fans to show support for proposed ice rink at Creve Coeur Lake Park

A proposed hockey complex in Creve Coeur Park would be a new practice facility for the Blues (Credit: KMOV)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues are asking for fans to attend the next St. Louis County Council meeting to show their support for the proposed multi-million dollar ice rink complex at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Currently, construction of the ice rink is on hold because there are some components that require federal government approval to move forward. Money from the Federal and Water Conservation Fund was once used to establish portions of Creve Coeur Lake Park. Part of that agreement was that land would remain an outdoor recreation area unless the National Park Service grants a waiver, which the county needs before the project can move forward.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, fans of the professional hockey organization are being asked to gather at 5:30 p.m. at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton wearing their Blues gear as a show of support.

Those opposed to building the ice rink will also be at the meeting. About 100 people showed up to the last county council meeting to protest the ice rink’s construction.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, a council member will request a resolution that will stop construction related activity until all approvals for the project have been secured.

