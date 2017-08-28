Woman shares story of survival after falling 60 feet in Klondike Park

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) - Nine years ago, Jake Gregory was climbing up a bluff in Klondike Park to take a photo when she fell 60 feet. She wasn’t supposed to survive, but thanks to the medical staff she did and wants to inspire others to keep fighting.

“Statistic said I shouldn’t be here but I am,” said Gregory, now 27.

On Monday she returned to Mercy Rehab Hospital where doctors, nurses and therapists helped make the last nine years of her life possible.

“It’s been a whirlwind, I’ve graduated college, I moved out of my mom’s house, lived on my own,” she said.

She still has some limitations from the fall.

“I’m missing part of my cerebellum, so I have a constant problem with balance and coordination and I’m deaf in my left ear as well have issues with vision,” said Gregory.

But all of those are nothing compared to what could have been. She wasn’t meant to survive the night after landing on her head from the six story fall at the St. Charles County Park.

“I had a one percent chance of survival after surgery.”

But she did survive, and now she hopes her story of survival will inspire other patients. It has definitely left an impact on the staff at Mercy.

“You always have patients that leave a mark and you never forget. For me, I had a daughter the same age going to college, and I think a lot of people just really attached to Jake because of her story,” said Donna Flannery, the CEO of Mercy Rehab Hospital.

And the fact that Gregory can share her story, as well as still visit Klondike Park, help remind her of just how lucky she is.

“It doesn’t bring sadness, it brings joy. I can be thankful that I can walk up to [Klondike Park] and look at it because those are things I shouldn’t have.”

