Man in Pokemon jogging suit robs gas station in Metro East

Surveillance cameras were rolling when this man robbed a Mobil station on 12th Street in Carlyle around 5:15 a.m. Monday .Credit: Clinton County Sheriff

A man wearing a Pokemon jogging suit robbed a Mobil gas station in Carlyle, Illinois early Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the man walked into the gas station on 12th Street around 5:15 a.m.

Police say the man grabbed some items and walked to counter to pay for them. He then pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. He then left the scene.

Police say he was wearing an all-brown jogging suit with “Pokemon” written on the pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Carlyle Police at 618-594-2488.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.