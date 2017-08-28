Houston native now living in St. Louis worries for loved ones in her hometown

A woman is devastated about her family who lost nearly everything due to Hurricane Harvey's effects.

"This is the worst in my lifetime," said Allison Smith.

Allison Smith is a Houston native, a city several of her friends and family still call home.

She told News 4 in all her years, Hurricane Harvey's hit her loved ones the hardest.

"It came and a lot of people I know lost their homes for the second time in 15 months," said Smith.

Smith's older brother and his two children were stuck on the second floor of their home for hours, they were rescued right in the middle of News 4's interview with Smith.

Many of her family's belongings were submerged in water and their street in Cypress, Texas, just north of Houston, now resembles a river.

"Those things don't mean that much," said Smith. "You're just like, 'oh my gosh, thank goodness I'm here. I'm just so happy."

Smith said she's hopeful her family will make the journey to St. Louis for her daughter's wedding Saturday, but it won't be by air with Houston's airports flooded.

"They're all going to cram into my mom's little car and hit the road and hopefully be able to get out," said Smith.



With her family out of harm's way, Smith's worried for the rest of her hometown.

"My brother was not in the worst circumstances at all," said Smith. "There are people that are in way worse circumstances."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.