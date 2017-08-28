Police officer involved in accident in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a police vehicle was involved in an accident in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a police vehicle was involved in an accident in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a police vehicle was involved in an accident in which another car overturned.

Police say one officer was involved in the crash around 7:30 near Tucker and Cass, close to the entrance to the Stan Musial Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

A witness who lives nearby says the police car ran a light and hit an SUV, causing the crash. It is not known if the officer was responding to a call.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.