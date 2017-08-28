Stretch of Forest Park Parkway near Kingshighway to re-open Frid - KMOV.com

Stretch of Forest Park Parkway near Kingshighway to re-open Friday

Posted: Updated:
Forest Park Parkway near Kingshighway (Credit: KMOV) Forest Park Parkway near Kingshighway (Credit: KMOV)

A stretch of Forest Park Parkway west of Kingshighway that’s been closed for construction is set to re-open on Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 12:30 p.m. The bridge over nearby Metro tracks is set to re-open too.

A section of the road near Kingshighway was closed in December 2016. It will re-open as a traditional four-way intersection. Before, Forest Park Parkway went under Kingshighway.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly