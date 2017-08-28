Full reopening of Kingshighway bridge delayed again

The full reopening of the Kingshighway bridge between Shaw and Vandeventer is delayed another two months according to the St. Louis Streets Department.

The partial reopening of the bridge brought celebration in May and the two-year project was supposed to be fully complete by the end of August, but once again it has been delayed.

“It’s all part of the process,” said Rich Bradley, the city’s chief engineer.

Bradley said right now they are waiting for the pre-cast barriers to be completed. They are made in a factory and required very precise measurements. He said the engineer and contractor had different ideas.

“It will be reminiscent of what it looked like because, more of a fancy rail, so it takes extra time,” said Bradley.

He also said much of the pressure from residents in South City was relieved when they partially re-opened the bridge in May, so now they are taking their time to ensure the finished bridge is spot on.

Bradley says the bridge should re-open by mid to late October.

The demolition of the old bridge began in July 2015. The project was expected to take two years but the partial reopening date was pushed back several times.

