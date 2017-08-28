Father buys car in St. Louis to replace daughter's car ruined by flooding in Houston

The father of a Houston flooding victim is doing what he can to help his daughter, despite being in St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

The father of a Houston flooding victim is doing what he can to help his daughter, despite being in St. Louis. Dennis Feist told News 4 that his 24-year old daughter, Jessica Feist, is in an apartment building surrounded by water near downtown Houston.

"Unfortunately the water has risen very rapidly and all of the cars in the lower parking garage have totally flooded and of course one of those was hers," said Feist.

Feist is originally from St. Louis but moved to Houston in 1975. He was back in St. Louis with his wife, cleaning out his deceased mother-in-law's apartment, when Hurricane Harvey hit. He said his house is dry and so is his daughter's apartment but he's worried how his daughter will get to work when the flood water goes down.

"My wife had the bright idea of saying why don't we look for a used car where we're pretty sure it hasn't been flooded rather than go all the way back down to Houston and look for a used car there," said Feist.

He said they found a used car online just like his daughter's car that's currently submerged in water. Feist said he went to the Lou Fusz Mazda dealership in Creve Coeur Monday morning and spoke with the sales manager, who he said was very helpful.

Feast said, "Right away I could tell he understood the situation I was going through and came up with a very generous, benevolent offer and it was a very good experience, a great experience."

Feast told News 4 he won't be in a big hurry to drive the car to Houston because it may take several days before the streets around his daughter's apartment are passable.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved