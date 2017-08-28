Belleville woman worries about children during record flooding in Houston

Belleville resident Ashley Cwiklowski's daughters are in the Houston area as Hurrican Harvey dumps lots of rain on southeast Texas. Credit: KMOV

Ashley Cwiklowski is closely following the massive flooding in the Houston area caused by Hurricane Harvey. She may live in Belleville but her daughters are staying with their father who lives north of Houston in the town of Conroe, Texas.

"I've been keeping track of everything going on. It's been nerve wracking. Haven't been able to sleep lately," said Cwiklowski.

She said her 8-year old daughter Bobbi and 6-year old daughter Riley keep her updated each day with a Face Time phone call. So far they haven't had to evacuate but the City of Conroe reports that the heavy rainfall has forced it to release record amounts of water from the Lake Conroe Dam.

Cwiklowski said being nearly 800 miles away from her daughters during a natural disaster is very hard.

"I'm worried about my kids but you know he's in the Navy Reserves so I'm hoping that training comes into play," said Cwiklowski.

