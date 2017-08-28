NAACP criticizes McCulloch on Marcellus Williams case

Marcellus Williams is on death row. He was convicted for fatally stabbing St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter Liisha Gayle in 1998. Credit: KMOV

The Missouri NAACP is criticizing St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch over comments he made regarding a death row inmate.

McCulloch said there was “zero possibility” that Marcellus Williams is innocent. Williams was scheduled to be executed, but Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued a stay of execution.

In 2001, Williams was convicted in the fatal stabbing of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle, which occurred in 1998. However, a new analysis shows an unknown male’s DNA on the knife that was used to stab Gayle 43 times.

The Missouri NAACP says McCulloch is trying to suppress the desire for justice.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved