Humane Society of Missouri receiving animals affected by Hurricane Harvey

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is still affecting those in Texas.

As the flooding worsens, animal agencies are dealing with life-and-death emergencies. With that in mind, the Humane Society of Missouri is on call to head south.

The organization told News 4 the society's water rescue team could be called into action as the floodwaters surround homes. The agency is also taking animals into it's shelter. News 4 learned the shelter is expected to receive 55 dogs from Louisiana tomorrow, with another 98 to be received on Wednesday.

Debbie Hill, the vice president of operations for the Human Society of Missouri, said while many migrate away from the flood waters, animals are not always taken along.

"There are always pets left behind," Hill said.

The Humane Society said it wants to make animals readily available for adoption. That way, they can be ready to receive more animals and protect them from the flood waters.

