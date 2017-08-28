Police searching for suspects who robbed woman near Dierbergs

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police are searching for a man and woman involved in a robbery that took place at Dierbergs.

Police say was woman was in the parking lot of the Florissant Dierbergs when a white Ford Freestyle vehicle approached her around 11:30 Monday.

The victim told police a female passenger got out of the vehicles and grabbed the victim’s purse.

The female passenger hopped back in the car and then drove off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for an unknown injury but it is considered non-life threatening.

The female passenger is about 40 to 50 years old with brown hair and was wearing a red shirt at the time of the incident, police say.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Highway 67.

If you have any information, contact St. Louis County Police.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.