How will Hurricane Harvey affect local gas prices?

An expert with AAA says Hurricane Harvey will not cause an out of the ordinary gas price increase in the St. Louis area.

There has been concern that gas prices will significantly spike because the storm is hitting a stretch of the Gulf of Mexico that is littered with oil refineries.

Expert Mike Wright says people in the St. Louis area should not panic.

“If you need gas, get it. I wouldn’t hoard it, I don’t think it’s going to be all that devastating,” said Wright.

According to Gas Buddy, the current average price in the St. Louis area is just under $2.20.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.