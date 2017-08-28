Man sentenced to 20 years for 2016 carjackings, kidnapping

A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction of a car jacking and kidnapping.

Deshawn Denton appeared before a United States District Judge today to receive his sentencing for his 2016 crimes. He pleased guilty to one felony count of armed carjacking and one felony county of kidnapping back in May.

On Feb. 7, 2016 Denton committed the first of two separate carjackings with an accomplice. Police said Denton, 27, pointed a firearm at a victim driving in the area of South 14th Street and Spruce. Denton and the accomplice fled in the victim's vehicle.

Two days later, on Feb. 9, Denton pointed a weapon at two occupants of a vehicle parked on Washington Avenue. Denton demanded personal items from the victim's, and ordered both occupants into the backseat while Denton and the accomplice took the vehicle with the victims inside.

After demanding one of the victims make an ATM withdrawal in East St. Louis, Denton dropped the victims off at the Casino Queen.

Denton repeatedly threatened to kill the victims.

