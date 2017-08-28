Carpenter pledges donations to Houston relief efforts for every - KMOV.com

Carpenter pledges donations to Houston relief efforts for every home run

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Matt Carpenter said on Twitter Monday he will donate $10,000 for every home run he hits the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Cardinals first baseman said he and his wife called Houston home for most of their lives and that "our hearts are hurting for those families affected by Hurricane Harvey."

Shortly after he announced his plan, teammate Adam Wainwright vowed to match every donation made by Carpenter. 

Carpenter is from Texas and played college ball at Texas Christian University. He has 17 home runs so far this season.

