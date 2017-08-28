Carpenter pledges donations to Houston relief efforts for every home run

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Matt Carpenter said on Twitter Monday he will donate $10,000 for every home run he hits the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Cardinals first baseman said he and his wife called Houston home for most of their lives and that "our hearts are hurting for those families affected by Hurricane Harvey."

My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Shortly after he announced his plan, teammate Adam Wainwright vowed to match every donation made by Carpenter.

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Carpenter is from Texas and played college ball at Texas Christian University. He has 17 home runs so far this season.