MoDOT announces lane closures on I-44 during Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day weekend is usually associated with traffic delays due to the influx of holiday travelers.

This weekend, however, traffic in the downtown area overt the weekend will be due to construction from Missouri's Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

MoDOT announced beginning Friday night, crews will close all lanes of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 (I-44) at the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge. In addition, all westbound lanes of I-44 and southbound Interstate 55 (I-55) will be closed from the Polar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split.

This is all being done so crews can remove a barrier wall and re-stripe lanes following the construction project on the I-44/I-55 split over 3rd Street.

MoDOT also said they will be closing the I-70 express lanes, the ramp from Washington Avenue to I-44, South Memorial Drive ramp to I-44/I-55, the ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to I-55/I-44 and the ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut and eastbound I-44. These closures will take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

All lanes are expected to reopen by noon the next day, Sept. 2, MoDOT said.

MoDOT is advising drivers looking to detour from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to I-55/I-44, drivers should continue on I-64 and take the 21st Street/Market exit. Then, take Market to Jefferson, and follow that south to the I-44 interchange.

Drivers looking for a detour from I-70/westbound I-44, should drive on Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.