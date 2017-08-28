Southwest expanding non-stop service from St. Louis to San Jose, Sacramento

Starting next year, new non-stop flights will be available for Southwest customers flying out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines announced it was adding non-stop flights from St. Louis to San Jose and Sacramento, California to the airline's non-stop network. The expansion will go into effect on April 8, 2018.

Southwest said the airline will be the first St. Louis carrier to fly these routes.

Currently, Southwest offers non-stop flights from San Francisco and Oakland from Lambert.

With their expansion of non-stop flights, Southwest said it will expand it's network of non-stop service to 45 markets.

