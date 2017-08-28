18 year-old victim shoots at suspects who initiated fight, police say

Two suspects were detained following an altercation-turned-shooting early Saturday morning on Lucas Avenue.

Police said officers received a call for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lucas on Aug. 26.

An 18 year-old male victim told police he in his parked vehicle when two suspects, a 24 year-old and 22 year-old men, approached the vehicle to initiate a fight. The suspects punched and kicked the victim several times.

The victim retrieved his firearm and fired multiple shots at the suspects, who responding officers saw running down Washington Avenue.

The first suspect was struck in the arm and face by the victim's gunfire, and he was transported to the hospital. At this time, his condition remains stable.

Both suspects were detained by police. It was later discovered by police the suspects took the victim's firearm following the shooting. The weapon was later found in a flower pot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

