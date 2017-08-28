Blood donations needed following Hurricane Harvey

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blood donors are needed to help those in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is asking for donors so they can ship blood components to Texas. According to the blood center, the storm is estimated to have cost more than 1,000 donations due to canceled blood drives and donors who were unable to make it to their appointment.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate, or call 1-800-747-5401.

