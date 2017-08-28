Carjacking suspects beat victim with baseball bat, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Carjacking suspects beat a man with a baseball bat in the Forest Park South East neighborhood during the early morning hours Saturday, according to St. Louis police.

The 47-year-old victim told police he was walking to his vehicle at Manchester and Kentucky around 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by two men. The men demanded his property and hit him several times with the bat. One of the suspects then searched the victim’s pockets and stole his wallet, cell phone and car keys.

After taking the items, the suspects left in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle as later found abandoned in the 1100 block of Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing.

