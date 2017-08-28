Jennings man found dead on north St. Louis sidewalk - KMOV.com

Jennings man found dead on north St. Louis sidewalk

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old Jennings man was found dead on a north St. Louis sidewalk Saturday afternoon.

Ricky Williams Jr. was found lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Labadie with several gunshot wounds around 2 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.  

