Autopsy: Cristy Campbell shot ex-husband before driving car into Silver Lake

A neighbor shared surveillance video showing some of the events that occurred outside a Glen Carbon home during the early morning hours Thursday.

A neighbor shared surveillance video showing some of the events that occurred outside a Glen Carbon home during the early morning hours Thursday.

After the fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon Thursday , some of the children went to a nearby Walmart, where employees helped them.

After the fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon Thursday , some of the children went to a nearby Walmart, where employees helped them.

A body was found in a Highland lake hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning. Police say they found an ID in the car that tie the two incidents together

A body was found in a Highland lake hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning. Police say they found an ID in the car that tie the two incidents together

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Just released autopsy results are providing new information on the deaths of Glen Carbon residents Justin and Cristy Campbell.

During the early morning hours on March 16, Justin L. Campbell, 37, was found shot to death inside a home on Dogwood Lane that had caught fire. The newly-released autopsy results concluded that his ex-wife, Cristy L. Campbell, shot him in the head.

Read: Walmart employees wrapped kids in blankets, tried to comfort them after Glen Carbon fire

Shortly after the shooting and fire in Glen Carbon, the 32-year-old’s SUV was found in Silver Lake in Highland with a baby inside. Hours after the discovery, the younger Campbell’s body was found in the lake. The autopsy results released Monday concluded that she died of “probably drowning complicated with hypothermia.”

“The investigation did not yield enough information as to decedent Cristy Campbell’s state of mind and intent at the time of her demise resulting in the manner of death being ruled as undetermined,” read a portion of the autopsy report from Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

Read: Neighbor's surveillance camera captures scene outside Glen Carbon home

Toxicology tests were also performed on each of the bodies. The elder Campbell’s autopsy revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine metabolite, marijuana and its metabolites, along with a 7 percent saturation of carbon monoxide, which is a level that could be found in cigarette smokers. The younger Campbell’s autopsy revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine, nicotine metabolite and an alcohol level of .012.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved