Chicago schools adding police torture scandal to curriculum

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Students all over Chicago are about to learn one of the most shameful stories in the city's history.

On Monday, school district officials announced that the police torture scandal that's dogged the city for decades will now be part of the curriculum for 8th graders and 10th graders.

Students will learn about how African-American crime suspects were tortured into confessing to crimes they didn't commit in the 1970s through the early 1990s by former police Commander Jon Burge and his detectives.

More than two years ago, the City Council passed an ordinance to pay millions of dollars in reparations to torture victims. As part of that ordinance, the city officials agreed to teach students about what happened. The program is an expansion of a pilot program launched last year.

