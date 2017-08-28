Missouri's minimum wage law takes effect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — On the day that thousands of St. Louis workers get pay cuts due to a new state law, Mayor Lyda Krewson, faith leaders and others will gather in support of a higher wage.

A $10 minimum wage in St. Louis went into effect in May after a two-year court battle. Days later, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature passed a bill that requires a $7.70 per hour minimum wage statewide.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the measure, which is among several laws that became effective Monday.

Kansas City voters this month approved a higher wage, though that vote is essentially nullified by the new state law.

Supporters of the higher wage in St. Louis held an afternoon protest, during which, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a plan going forward.