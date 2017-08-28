Columbia school looks to cut all ties to Robert E. Lee

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri elementary school is considering cutting all references to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its name in the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the school originally was named for Lee in 1904. Twenty-five years ago, the school became Lee Expressive Art Elementary School, with the Lee standing for "learn, explore, express."

Last week, a board that is made up of parents, teachers and administrators voted to formally request that the Columbia Board of Education start the process of renaming the school.

District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says the last physical reference to the Confederate general is a stone above the doors to the school that bears his name.

